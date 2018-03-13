Katherine Heigl Wades Into Hot Water With Car Seat Baby Photo

Katherine Heigl is learning the hard way that no matter how cute, sharing adorable photos of your kids can get you into hot water on the internet.

The 39-year-old mom of three took to Instagram to share a photo of her and husband Josh Kelley’s 1-year-old son in a car seat on Sunday, promoting her favorite baby products in the caption.

Most of the comments were gushing over baby Joshua Jr., who many said looks like just his mother more than his singer dad.

“He looks like you,” one fan said, adding a heart eyes emoji.

“Oh my goodness,” someone said. “Little Katherine.”

“He has your facial expressions, such a cutie,” another wrote.

“I could just kiss that little cute face all day long,” someone said.

“Lol @ the look on his face. He’s a cute,” another fan said.

But not everyone was impressed with the innocent pic. Some of Heigl’s followers pointed out that the clip on baby Joshua’s car seat was too low.

“Is no one else commenting on how his chest clip is too low and not tight enough?!” someone wrote.

“Not to be ‘one of those people’ but the chest clip really needs to be at arm pit level!” one person said.

Others defended Heigl, giving her the benefit of the doubt.

“How do you know it wasn’t pulled down to take pictures? I’m sure she’s got it under control,” someone clapped back.

“She possibly could have been unbuckling [him] and stopped to take a pic,” another said.

Heigl hasn’t responded to the small group of critics.

It’s been almost a month since the Grey’s Anatomy alum showed off her weight loss journey back to her pre-pregnancy body on social media.

In the trio of photos, the starlet shows off her slim figure in a collection of underwear and swim suits.

Though her pictures made the weight loss look easy, Heigl opened up about her struggle to get back on track, saying “it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape.”

“It’s been almost 14 months since Joshua Jr was born and it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape. The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend,” Heigl wrote on the caption.

“I wish I had a few from in between the first and second so you could really see how slow my progress was but alas…I was busy covering it all up those months, not posing in my unders!”

The 27 Dresses star continued, saying that an upcoming beach vacation and a “new job” in April had pushed her to finally lose “the last of my baby weight.”

The Knocked Up star also credited lifestyle blogger Rach Parcell and her ‘BBG’ workout routine as another inspiration.

“I was wholly and totally inspired by Miss [Rachel Parcell] and the before and after pics she shared after taking the [BBG] challenge,’ short hand for ‘Bikini Body Guide.’”

“I had never heard of it but she looked so damn great (she had her baby just a few months before me) that I had to check it out. I won’t lie, the workouts are real ass kickers but the progress I’ve made in only 5 short weeks has kept me motivated and inspired to keep going!”