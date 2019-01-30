Kate Hudson Pauses Workout to Breastfeed Rani: ‘Motherhood Doesn’t Slow Us Down’

Kate Hudson knows multitasking is the key to good parenting.

The actress showcased her multitasking skills when she was seen breastfeeding her baby daughter, Rani, in the middle of a yoga workout on her friend Erin Foster’s Instagram story Tuesday.

In the footage, the mother of three was seen taking a seat to feed her baby mid-workout and later continuing to breastfeed while standing up kicking her legs out ahead of her. She continued to impress Foster, and fans when she got a few squats in.

“Motherhood doesn’t slow us down,” Foster wrote over the footage, as first reported by Us Weekly.

Hudson welcomed baby Rani with boyfriend Dany Fujikawa back in November. While the baby is the musician’s first child, Hudson also has two sons from previous relationships: Ryder, 15, whom she shares with Chris Robinson and Bingham, 7, with Matt Bellamy.

Since her daughters birth, the Pretty Fun author has opened up about her post-baby body goals. The actress shared her first selfie from the gym less than a month after giving birth.

“I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25 lbs,” she told her fans in the caption of the photo. “I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane.”

Hudson has previously opened up about her efforts to balance healthy living, breastfeeding and her work when she was announced as the latest ambassador for WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers).

“Even moms that have multiple kids, it’s just hard,” Hudson told TODAY in early January. “I mean it’s just hard — and the pumping — look I have one friend who’s like a milk machine. I wish I was a milk machine, I’m not. I need to pump.”

The actress also previously shared how she and Fujikawa have adjusted to family life since Rani’s birth.

“We’re sort of balancing out the masculine and the feminine,” Hudson told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s great — it’s a lot right now, I’m not going to lie — it’s busy in the house. It’s a lot trying to juggle and manage, and balance is a daily … it’s like, the family huddles around and everyone gets their strategy and then and we’re like, ‘Hike! Let’s do this, let’s spread out.’ But it’s good.”