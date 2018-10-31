Kate Hudson Marks Daughter’s 1-Month Milestone With Clearest Photo Yet

Kate Hudson’s baby girl Rani Rose is officially 1 month old.

The actress, 39, celebrated the milestone on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing an adorable new photo of the baby girl, whom she shares with boyfriend Dani Fujikawa, and giving fans their best look yet at little Rani.

“#WhatAMonth!” Hudson captioned the sweet image of the four-week-old donning a pink head wrap and lying on a pink blanket next to a sign reading “One Month.”

The Fabletics co-founder, who is also mom to 7-year-old son Bingham Hawn from her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and 14-year-old son Ryder Russell from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson, reportedly had the baby itch prior to revealing that she was pregnant, with the couple hoping for a little girl.

In April, Hudson and Fujikawa announced that they were expecting with a balloon-popping gender reveal party, with the actress opening up about why they chose to keep the pregnancy a secret for so long.

The couple welcomed their first child together on Oct. 2, with Hudson announcing the newest addition to their family the following day.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson wrote in the birth announcement.

“Everyone is doing well and happy as can be,” she added. “Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

New father Fujikawa is reportedly adjusting to life as a dad quite well, with a source revealing that he is “a super dad and is not only very helpful with Rani but with Ryder and Bing. He does everything including [doting] on Kate. He’s wonderful.” Hudson recently posted a photo of Fujikawa pushing their little girl in a stroller outside.

Over the course of her pregnancy, Hudson frequently kept fans updated on her growing baby bump, sharing images from her trip to Greece and from her workouts, and while it is a trend that she is keeping with following Rani’s birth, she is not the only one posting about the 1-month old. Son Ryder recently posted a touching tribute to his baby sister on his Instagram account.