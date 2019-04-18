Kate Hudson Bares Post-Pregnancy Abs and Reveals She’s Close to Her Goal Weight

Kate Hudson is celebrating being only a few pounds away from her goal weight, six months after welcome daughter Rani Rose with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The actress, who turns 40 on Friday, took to Instagram to reveal that she’s close to hitting her goal weight, thanks to a disciplined workout regimen and her food plan with WW.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple lbs from goal weight! I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself showing off her abs in pink leggings and a gray T-shirt.

“I’ve taken my time, I’ve stayed true to my [Weight Watchers] app which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family because it’s an incredible set up. Easy as pie!” she said, before lamenting how many WW points pies are, and digressing into her favorite treats, like “the 5-point wine or vodka martini.”

“What I am posting is a huge gratitude post! I feel lucky that my other work life (when my entrepreneur hat is on) is surrounded by the most inspiring people,” the Fabletics founder wrote. “To every single person in the @fabletics community and every person in the [Weight Watchers] community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you!”

She continued, writing that she finds it difficult to stay disciplined even though she enjoys a healthy lifestyle.

“Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn’t mean that I don’t need the support like everyone else,” she said. “Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return. Love, Kate. PS I ain’t done yet!”

Hudson has shared candid updates throughout her weight loss journey, sharing the time she breastfed during yoga and even showed off her post-baby body two months after giving birth.

Hudson welcomed baby Rani with Fujikawa back in October. While the baby is the musician’s first child, Hudson also has two sons from previous relationships: Ryder, 15, whom she shares with Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson and Bingham, 7, with Muse singer Matt Bellamy.