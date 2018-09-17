Fans Defend Kardashians After Internet Users Leave Racist Comments on Photo of Children

Fans rushed to the defense of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters over the weekend when racist comments began appearing on their Instagram posts.

The first post came from Kim Kardashian herself, and it included all three of the family’s youngest babies. Chi West, True Thompson and Stormi Webster all sat side by side on a carpeted floor, staring with wide infant eyes at something just above the camera. Another post by Khloe Kardashian also drew some negative comments. It showed True grinning in the pool along with her mother and grandmother, Kris Jenner.

“I hate that True is so dark,” one commenter wrote, “the other two are a nice mix… she’s a cute kid just too dark.” A number of other commenters echoed the “too dark” sentiment, which was quickly identified as overt racism.

“Not being mean but True is not cute at all!” added another. “Don’t @ me!”

“True is so ugly… Don’t at me!”

A fan also insisted that True looked like a boy, and suggested that Khloe had pierced the infant’s ears to make her look more feminine.

“Middle one look like he can play in the NBA already,” someone wrote.

Of course, it was not long before these spiteful remarks were met with a deluge of backlash and support for the Kar-Jenner clan.

“It’s actually so vile seeing what people say about Khloe Kardashian’s daughter,” one person tweeted. “Imagine receiving racist comments about your own child who is 5 MONTHS old.”

“For those of you who still don’t believe colorism is a thing, do me a favor and go read all the idiotic comments under the picture of Chicago west, Stormi Webster and True Thompson,” wrote another. “People in the year of 2018 are calling a less than year old baby ‘Ugly’ because she is too Dark.”

Of course, many others sent their support directly to the family themselves, particularly Khloe.

“So sorry you have to see the nasty comments people are posting about your beautiful little angel,” one person tweeted at the reality star. “I really do feel sorry for you because that’s hurtful and completely untrue and unnecessary. True Thompson is beautiful.”

Baby True was born back in April, daughter of Khloe and her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson. Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he has been widely condemned among Kardashian fans for cheating on Khloe during the same week she gave birth.