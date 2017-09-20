Kailyn Lowry Has Decided on Her Newborn Son’s Name

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry has told her followers she has decided what her newborn son will be named, but she’s still not quite ready to reveal the name.

On her Snapchat, Lowry recounted the elaborate process her and a friend used to finally pick a name for the infant, who has been nicknamed “Baby Lo.” They started by heading to the hospital and going through names listed on one of the facility’s walls.

“Bone and I are at the hospital trying to name Baby Lo,” Lowry said. “We still don’t have a name so we’re going to go through these guys names on the wall.”

The names included “Tom,” “Harry,” “Wayne,” “Maurice” and “Edward,” but she thought they were all too “basic.”

They did decide in the process to finalize the name choice, and it was a bit odd.

“We had all the nurses put the potential names in a bag and had a nurse pick one and my top choice was picked,” Lowry said. “Bone is pissed. She wanted to name him Benji and it didn’t get picked.”

Fans were soon asking when the name would be revealed, and Lowry told them they’d have to wait on the customized blanket she ordered to be finished. She said she’d then post the name on social media.

Getting it customized on a blanket and posting! — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) September 18, 2017

Photo Credit: Instagram / @KailLowry

