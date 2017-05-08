Kailyn Lowry Shows off Her ‘Teen Mom’ Star ‘Date’ at MTV Movie and TV Awards

A very-pregnant Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry chose to forgo the inevitable “is that her new man” rumor mill at this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, opting to take her friend and Teen Mom OG mama Amber Portwood as her date.

The Teen Mom stars got glammed up for the night, with Portwood wearing a lacy white gown and Lowry donning a form-fitting red gown that shows off her baby-bump.

@KailLowry Mwah💋 ready for my date😉 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 7, 2017

No word on why Lowry didn’t take Chris Lopez, the recently-announced father of her unborn child, to the awards show, but it could be due to him being notoriously private.

Then again, maybe the two ladies just wanted a fun girls night out!

