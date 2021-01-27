Julie Chrisley Slams 'Unfathomable' Racist Comments Made Against Granddaughter Chloe

✖

Julie Chrisley has come to the defense of her 8-year-old granddaughter Chloe, slamming racist messages and comments that have been thrown at the young child. Chloe is the biracial daughter of Todd's son Kyle. The Chrisley Knows Best star shared how she feels about the "unfathomable" taunting that takes place with Page Six.

"I can deal with just about anything, but the things that people have said about her on social media are absolutely unfathomable," she said. "It breaks my heart and it makes me realize just how far we as a country still have to go." She continued, "the things that people will say because they're sitting behind a keyboard in a basement bedroom somewhere is just unbelievable."

Unfortunately, racist comments towards the family's youngest member have been happening for some time. Todd told People in 2018 that the new addition to their household had forced them to adjust their lives and open their eyes. "She has literally changed our lives in so many different ways," he told the outlet. "She's opened our minds to so many things that we didn't even know existed."

"We had never dealt with racism," he continued. "We have learned that it's a very prevalent situation in this country. We learned that, unfortunately, the hard way with negative things that were said about her on social media... We made a conscious decision that she is our child, she is our family member, and we're not going to be a part of anything that causes her to feel less than," Todd added.

The two household heads recently celebrated Chloe's birthday, both posting a sweet message to their granddaughter on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to my precious Coco! You are a blessing to our entire family!" Julie's caption read. "Always know that you are worthy, beautiful inside and out, and you are going to do amazing things! Keep those shoes on because you, my special child will be walking on the glass from the ceilings you will shatter!" The patriarch's message read, "Happy birthday my sweet Angel Chloe, you've changed our lives and you will change the world, with all my heart and to the moon and back, I love you."