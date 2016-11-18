Jude Law's Daughter Iris Debuts Flashy Blue Hair in Latest Post

✖

Jude Law's daughter, Iris, 20, is following in her famous dad's footsteps, making a name for herself in the British fashion scene as a model. She showed off a bold new look on Instagram, revealing that she dyed her hair blue. Iris had been rocking a buzzcut already, so adding the blue made it an even more striking look.

Iris has posted a number of selfies of the buzzcut for her 449k followers on Instagram. In one recent post, Iris hilariously compared her new cut to Barbie dolls that had had their hair inelegantly chopped off by kids. While she's obviously devoted to promoting the high glamour lifestyle that the child of an A-lister, she also seems to have a sense of humor about her recent fashion choices.

Iris is one of Law's six children. The 47-year-old is also the father of Rafferty, 24, and Rudy, 17, with ex-wife Sadie Frost. He also shares Sophia, 10, with ex-girlfriend Samantha Burke and 5-year-old Ada with ex Catherine Harding. He welcomed his sixth child, his first with wife Phillipa Coan, last year. He shared the news during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing that he's been busy gardening and also had a baby during lockdown.

When Fallon asked him, "What have you been doing with your time at home?" and he replied with his gardening adventures to then finish it off saying, "Oh, and on top of that, I had a baby. So there you go." He continued to describe how the process has been while still being on lockdown, adding, "It's really wonderful. We feel pretty blessed that we were in a time where we could, as a family, we could just nest and enjoy each other's company and every day as it came. It was an unusual but kind of enforced love-in." The actor is notoriously private with his personal life, and while it was a shock to many that he is now the father to another child, that's about all that he gave in details. Law did not reveal the name or sex of the child, nor did he ever confirm that his wife was pregnant in the first place. The couple has been married since 2019.