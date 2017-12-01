Jordin Sparks Gives Update on Her Pregnancy

Jordin Sparks can’t wait to be a mom! The American Idol alum is expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Dana Isaiah.

The two wed in secret mid-July, revealing both their marriage and their pregnancy in an exciting announcement a little more than two weeks ago.

IT’S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list! @_danaisaiah’s gonna have a little mini me running around! We can’t wait to meet him. We love you lil man! 💙💙💙💙 A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Nov 23, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

So far, Sparks says she’s handling the pregnancy well.

“I’m feeling really good,” Sparks told Us Weekly. “I haven’t had any morning sickness. Things have been good, but now I have just been hit with really random headaches every once in a while and I don’t know how to deal with them really because you take Tylenol. So that’s been new. Learning what I can and can’t have has kind of been a struggle. But other than that, it’s been great. I’m excited.”

While waiting for the birth of their son, Sparks and Isaiah are soaking up the family love.

“Both sides of the family can’t wait,” Sparks said. “My brother and my husband’s site had babies a month a part, so we had two new additions to the family already this year so everybody is excited about them … and then this came and so everybody is just really, really excited. So I’m excited I will be able to welcome him into a family that is just obsessed with kids.”

Sparks says she’s keeping loose when it comes to planning for her son’s birth.

“I’m not really a big planner. I never have been,” she admitted. “So I have no idea what I’m doing and I think that’s part of the fun and part of the excitement.”