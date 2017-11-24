Jordin Sparks Is Expecting a Baby Boy

Jordin Sparks is having a boy!

The American Idol alum revealed that she and new husband Dana Isaiah are expecting a baby boy during a Thanksgiving reveal party.

Videos by PopCulture.com

IT’S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list! @_danaisaiah’s gonna have a little mini me running around! We can’t wait to meet him. We love you lil man! 💙💙💙💙 A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Nov 23, 2017 at 2:09pm PST

“We’re beyond excited to be having a little boy. We cannot wait to meet him and love him so much already!” the couple also told PEOPLE in a statement.

Sparks and Isaiah secretly married in July while on a trip to Hawaii with friends before revealing they were expecting their first child last week.

“We’re both really excited,” Sparks told PEOPLE. “He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

The singer also said she was “excited” about her new pregnancy curves.

“I’ve always loved my curves,” she said. “Now I have different ones and I’m excited about them.”

“For the past month, it’s been this in-between stage where I’ve been taking a hair tie and clipping the hole of [my] jeans onto the little buckle,” she continued. “It kind of helps open them a little bit. Then that stopped working and I was just like ‘Babe, can I wear your sweatpants?’ I’ve been wearing his sweatpants all the time!”

Now that they’ve made the pregnancy public, Sparks is excited to try more stylish maternity looks.

“I wear sweatpants anyway, but she’s like, ‘I want to look cute,’ ” Isaiah said. “She’s like, ‘I don’t have any maternity clothes!’ I’m excited we can finally tell people.”