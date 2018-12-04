Jon Gosselin Reportedly Awarded Temporary Custody of Son Collin

Jon Gosselin has reportedly been awarded temporary custody of his son Collin, after his ex-wife Kate did not show up for the hearing.

According to Radar, a source close to Gosselin revealed that “he won,” and went on to say that he was very happy with the ruling.

The former reality TV dad was said to have arrived at the courthouse in Reading, Pennsylvania a little after 9 a.m. wearing a suit and appearing to be very “serious but calm.”

“He looked like he had just one thing on his mind: To get custody of Collin,” the insider added.

Following the ruling, the source stated that Gosselin “looked really happy” as he exited the courtroom with his legal team.

It was reported in early November that Gosselin was planning to fight Kate over 14-year-old Collin, with news emerging that he had filed for full custody of the teen.

Collin has been living in residential facilities for the last few years, with few details given as to why. After being criticized over her decision to send him away, Kate offered a vague explanation, saying, “It was not even really a choice, it was on the advice of his doctors and it had to happen. He’s plodding along and we are too. This is the best thing I can do for him right now and that comforts me.”

Most recently, Collin made a visit home and spent some time with his dad and sister Hannah, whom Gosselin also has custody of. The three of them posed for pictures, with the proud dad boasting on social media, “Had a good weekend visit with Collin at home!”

Gosselin shared another photo from Collin’s visit home, featuring the teen sitting in a barber’s chair after getting a new haircut.

“A HUGE thank you to Eric Rodriguez @ebarber828 at Mike and Joes Barber shop for welcoming my son Collin home with a fresh new cut!!! Eric has cut my hair for 20 plus years,” Gosselin wrote in the caption of that photo.

“I appreciate everything Eric and Everyone at Mike and Joes has done for me and my family over the years,” he added. “Thank you guys for being there.”

At this time, Kate does not appear to have provided a statement on why she failed to show up to the court date. Gosselin also does not appear to have spoken publicly on his legal victory.