Joanna Gaines Posts Stormtrooper Photo After Pregnancy Announcement

Joanna and Chip Gaines recently announced a new addition to the Fixer Upper family, but that doesn’t mean they’re putting their older kids on the back burner.

Joanna shared a simple family moment with her son Drake on Friday, just days after the Fixer Upper couple’s big reveal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Joanna is shown in the front seat of her car sipping on a smoothie. Drake is shown in the backseat, decked out in full camo. In addition to the hunting attire, he’s wearing Star Wars Stormtrooper mask.

As far as the caption, Joanna kept it simple.

“It’s Friday!” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#drakeyboy.”

The selfie has been liked more than 9,000 times.

The couple also kept it simple when it came to their pregnancy announcement.

It was a simply, goofy photo of themselves standing next to each other, with Chip sporting a fake pregnancy bump while Joanna modeled her very real one.

“Gaines party of 7,” Chip wrote. “If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT.”