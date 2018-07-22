Joanna Gaines Shares ‘Snuggle Time’ Photo of Daughter Emmie With Baby Crew

Joanna Gaines’ daughters have taken a liking to their new baby brother, and the mother-of-five is loving it.

The Fixer Upper personality took to Instagram on Saturday to revealed the below photos of her 8-year-old daughter Emmie bonding with 1-month-old Crew.

The siblings are seen lying down on a bed with crew nestled in Emmie’s arms.

“Snuggle time,” Gaines captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji.

This is not the first time Gaines has revealed bonding moments between Crew and her other children.

The baby boy spent a recent weekend afternoon enjoying some swing time with older sisters, Emmie and 12-year-old Ella.

Gaines revealed the siblings’ time together in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story.

She captioned one of the clips, “taking turns…” signifying that the sisters each wanted to spend time with their infant brother.

The entire Gaines clan seems to be making their whole summers about baby Crew.

Gaines’ husband Chip announced Crew’s birth back on June 23, noting that the family was “one stronger” with the new addition. He also implied that the newborn was healthy and that Joanna was “doing great” in the wake of the delivery.

“And then there were 5,” Chip wrote. “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!”

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

In a recent interview with KMOV, Gaines has said that she is hoping to savor time with Crew more than she had with previous children, whose seemed infancy seemed to go by quickly.

“When this baby comes, there is going to be quite the gap,” Gaines said ahead of Crew’s birth. “I feel like those years when the kids were all young, it was so foggy … at one point I had four kids [age] 4 and under, and I just remember it was like tag-team wrestling. Chip and I were trying to figure out how to do this with four kids so young.”

She added, “My kids are so excited about it … but [I want] to slow it down a bit.”

Photo Credit: NBC / Nathan Congleton