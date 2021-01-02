Joanna Gaines Hopes 'Beauty Will Always Rise From the Ashes' in Thoughtful New Year's Day Note

✖

After a tumultuous year, several have taken to social media to share their memories of 2020 and hopes for 2021. A number of celebrities, including Joanna Gaines, have shared their positive thoughts with fans as we all enter a new year. In a sweet and encouraging post, the HGTV star shared her thoughts alongside a simple photo.

"As we turn the corner into the new year, may there be comfort for those who are grieving, renewed hope and vision for the path ahead, rest for the weary, and hope as we hold onto the promise that beauty will always rise from the ashes [stars emoji] #2021," she captioned her post. Several of her fans took to the comment section to share their support, with one posting, "Have a beautiful new year!" Someone else kept it simple by writing, "Beautiful." Others used emojis to relay their emotions.

Gains isn't the only public figure to write wishful words. Live with Kelly and Ryan star Kelly Ripa recently shared a post with her fans, alongside several family photos. "Here's to hoping this next go around is better than the year that shall remain nameless," she wrote. "With love and best wishes from our family to yours. (Yes, these were Lola approved.)" Ripa not only shared a few family photos but she also highlighted the moment she plunged into the pool.

Other celebrities took to social media as well to share how they planned on spending New Years Eve, even though the pandemic is still soaring. In fact, a lot looked different this year. Times Square, in the heart of New York City, was the emptiest it's ever been on the special celebratory night. While there may not have been a large audience, several tuned in from their respective homes.

Justin Bieber decided to give fans a live concert, bringing a little normalcy to the chaos of 2020. However, due to the high volume of viewers, the website Venue Live crashed amid everyone trying to sign on at the same time. Pushing the concert back around 45 minutes, Bieber still took to the stage at the Beverly Hotel in Los Angeles California and even debuted his new single "Anyone" which dropped for fans during his live performance. Despite celebrations looking different than in years past, millions are hopeful that 2021 will be a much better year.