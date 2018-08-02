Joanna Gaines ‘Truly Believed’ She Was ‘Done’ Having Kids Before Crew

Joanna Gaines opened up about the surprise pregnancy that made her a mother of five.

The Fixer Upper alum discussed finding out she was pregnant a couple months after her and husband Chip Gaines welcomes baby Crew in later June, admitting that while they “joked about the possibility of having another child,” she never really thought it would happen.

“I truly believed I was done,” Gaines writes in an essay titled, “Made for This,” for the fall issue of Magnolia Journal. “And yet, after eight years, here I am with a newborn in my arms.”

The couple welcomed Crew on June 21, at the height of their success — even though they meant to take it easy this year, Entertainment Tonight writes.

“Chip and I made a choice to take some time off this past year because it seemed best for us in that season – even though we knew it would stretch us to stay still,” Gaines said of their decision to end Fixer Upper last year. “Only a few weeks later I found out I was pregnant.”

“I heard the phrase ‘geriatric pregnancy’ for the first time when I was about six weeks in, and I laughed until I realized that’s what it’s actually called at my age,” she wrote. “I feel like a first-time mom all over again. But, as hard and good and exhausting as it is, I’m seeing that I was made ready for this season just as much as I was made ready for the last.”

Despite keeping her other kids out of the spotlight — Gaines and Chip share baby Crew, as well as Emma Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13 — both Fixer Upper parents have kept their social media channels active with photos and sweet messages featuring the new baby.

Gaines recently opened up about how baby Crew was a happy “surprise” for the family.

“When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped,” she shared, explaining that she took a test after “feeling a little emotional and crazy.”

She continued, “Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

After Crew was born June 21, Chip shared the good news on his Twitter account.

“And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger!” he wrote. “10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief.”