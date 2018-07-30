Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Introduce Daughter Felicity in New Video

Meet Counting On‘s newest baby, Felicity Nicole Vuolo!

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and husband Jeremy introduced their newborn daughter to fans in a TLC video shared Monday to their family website a little more than a week after welcoming her to the family.

“We are so happy and pleased to announce the birth of our little girl,” Jeremy said in the video, which shows Jinger holding Felicity while the new parents beam as they show her off.

Felicity was born at 4:37 a.m. on July 19, weighing in at 8 lbs. and 3 oz. and 19.5 inches long.

The couple also revealed they decided on the name Felicity Nicole for their first child, with Jeremy saying they “went with Nicole because that’s Jinger’s middle name and a way to honor her and Felicity really describes supreme joy and the joy that we have in this little one and the joy that we pray she would have throughout life.”

Of becoming a mother for the first time, Jinger said, “It’s incredible being first-time parents. It’s something that you think about and dream about, but when it’s actually here, I think the reality hits you and it’s just the sweetest thing in the whole world.”

“I think the most exciting thing about having a little girl is seeing this little piece of Jinger and me together,” added Jeremy.

Bringing home their little one and starting their lives together as a new family is incomparable, the couple added.

“It’s just absolutely amazing,” said Jinger. “There are no words to describe how it feels to hold your little one.”

The couple married in November 2016 and announced in January that they were expecting their first child. They weren’t the only Duggar family members to welcome a little one recently. Jinger’s sister Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin welcomed son Gideon on Feb. 23, 2017, while brother Joe Duggar and his wife Kendra welcomed their first son Garrett on June 8.

There will be plenty of behind-the-scenes baby footage for fans of the TLC series when it returns for another season, which will also feature Josiah Duggar’s wedding to Lauren Swanson and possibly even John-David Duggar’s engagement to Abbie Burnett.

With all this craziness, there’s no way fans of the Duggars can miss this new season. Counting On returns for another season Monday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: TLC