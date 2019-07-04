Jill Duggar Says Her and Derick Dillard’s ‘Hearts Break’ After Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth’s Child Dies

The Duggars are rallying around Joy-Anna Forsyth following her miscarriage. Several Duggar children have taken to social media to show their support, including big sister Jill Dillard.

Jill shared a heartbreaking photo of the couple consoling one another after getting the heartbreaking news. She went on to express her sadness at their loss in the caption, writing that her and husband Derick Dillard’s “hearts break” for them. Jill expressed a hope that Joy-Anna and Austin would lean on their faith during this difficult time.

Anna Duggar also shared a message for the couple in their time of need. The mother-of-five said her “heart aches” for them.

“Austin and Joy we love you both so much and my heart aches for your loss, we look forward to meeting Annabell Elise one day in heaven,” she wrote on Instagram.

She expressed a similar sentiment on the couple’s Instagram page.

“Heartbroken over your loss,” she commented. “We are so thankful for the joy her life brought and we look forward to seeing Annabell when we see Jesus in heaven. Love you so much Joy and Austin.”

Similarly, big sister Jana Duggar said she was saddened for Joy-Anna and Austin. In a comment on their post revealing their child’s death, the 29-year-old said her heart was hurting, too.

“My heart aches for you, Joy and Austin,” she wrote. “I know this has been a very difficult time for you. Watching you both walk through this deep sorrow and loss with hearts that continue to trust Jesus — in all things — has really touched me. Love you both dearly and praying for you!”

Joy-Anna and Austin took to Instagram on Wednesday, posting a black-and-white photo taken at the doctor’s office. The pair waited a full week to announce the unfortunate news to their fans. They learned they’d lost their daughter during Joy-Anna’s 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal check-up.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord,” the pair wrote on Instagram. “In the words of King David after the loss of a baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

Joy-Anna and Austin named their baby girl Annabell Elise. Her first name means “God has favored me” and her middle name means “God satisfies.”