Jessie James Decker Welcomes Third Child With Husband Eric

Jessie James Decker has welcomed her third child with husband Eric Decker.

The country singer-songwriter revealed the news Monday afternoon via an Instagram post. She is shown holding her newborn son, who they have named Forrest Bradley Decker. Forrest was apparently born on Saturday, but the proud parents waited until Monday to break the news.

“Forrest Bradley Decker, born March 31st weighing 9lbs,” Decker wrote on Instagram. “We are so in love.”

In the photo, Decker, 29, can be be seen lying in a hospital bed. She is holding the newborn on her chest as he rests.

Eric, an NFL football player, has yet to comment on the birth.

Fans knew Decker was expecting a baby in late March, so the birth reveal was not much of a surprise. She even posted a photo on Friday to let fans know she was about to begin labor.

“The last one,” she wrote in the photo’s caption. “Wish me luck.”

As mentioned, this is the Deckers’ third child together. The couple married in June 2013 and revealed they were expecting their first child together in September of that year. That child, Vivianne Rose Decker, was born in March 2014. They gave birth to a son, Eric Thomas Decker II, in September 2015.

The couple then revealed this latest pregnancy on Oct. 9, 2017 via an Instagram video with their children.

“Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3!” Decker wrote. “As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on. But we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of March.”