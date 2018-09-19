Jessica Simpson Debuts Baby Bump out in New York City

After revealing that she is pregnant with baby number three, Jessica Simpson debuted her new baby bump in public on a stroll through New York City on Wednesday.

Simpson revealed that she is pregnant once again on Tuesday, in a few adorable Instagram posts. Fans were overjoyed by the happy news, and they were even happier to see Simpson out and about on Wednesday. In photographs published by The Blast, Simpson was spotted in New York City on Wednesday, finally able to take her pregnancy public.

Jessica Simpson was photographed showing off her growing bump in NYC. //t.co/VpLwwG1qtY — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) September 19, 2018



Simpson wore a tight black dress with a high turtle neck collar. Her thumbs were laced through the sleeves, and she wore a patterned white coat over it. She carried a large black purse and wore a pair of over-sized sunglasses, shaped to sharp points at the corners.

Simpson’s hands were clasped around her midsection as she made her way through the city. It is unclear how far along she is, though it seems she waited before sharing the good news.

Simpson made her big announcement on Tuesday with a picture of her two older children, Maxwell and Ace. They stood in front of a pair of giant black balloons covered in white polka dots. In a second photo, one of the balloons appeared to have burst, revealing a swirl of smaller pink balloons within.

“SURPRISE,” Simpson wrote. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Shortly after that, Simpson posted another picture of herself, showing off the baby bump for the first time. She stood in the middle of a lush garden, surrounded by vibrant flowers and deep green plants. She was dressed in a Bohemian flowing dress with wide open sleeves and an intricate pattern.

“My Baby Love,” Simpson captioned the photo.

In recent years, Simpson has become as famous for her parenting posts on social media as for anything else. In May, she told reporters from Entertainment Tonight that she found the response to these kinds of posts more satisfying than her other work.

“The fact that people think I’m doing a pretty good job [as a mother] is the best compliment,” she said. “The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It’s like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There’s just nothing like the innocence of a child.”

Simpson has still not revealed when she is expecting her latest bundle of joy to arrive.