Jessa Duggar Opens up About Birth of Ivy Jane in New Video

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are adjusting to life as parents of three less than a week after the arrival of their daughter, Ivy Jane. Duggar, 26, updated fans on how she’s doing after giving birth.

The Counting On star appeared in a TLC video, in which she revealed to fans that she’s “feeling great” after the arrival of Ivy. She also shared some previously unheard details about the child’s birth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was very quick. My water broke at 8:30 in the morning, but I didn’t have any contractions until 2:30 in the afternoon. Then she was born at 6:00. So really just three and a half hours of labor,” Duggar revealed.

“Holding little Ivy for the first time was a really special moment for me. I was kind of taking it all in. … The other day the thought occurred to me, ‘Wow, I could be walking her down the aisle someday,’” Seewald added.

Us Weekly was the first to report that Duggar had gone into labor. Ivy was born on May 26, and weighed in at 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

“She feels so tiny compared to her siblings,” the couple said to Us Weekly in a statement after Ivy’s birth. “We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her.”

Duggar and Seewald are already parents to sons Spurgeon and Henry. Both boys were born weighing in at 10 pounds and nearly 9 pounds respectively, Us Weekly reported.

The couple confirmed to the public that they were expecting a third child in January. They released a statement to Us at the time, announcing that their baby would be born in spring. The reality TV stars said they were “overjoyed” about the latest addition to their family. They added that they weren’t clear on the gender of the baby at the time, but they were betting it was a boy.

“We are overjoyed the God has blessed us with a baby, due late this spring!” the couple said at the time. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton [of] clothing and accessories ready to pass down!”

“At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things,” the statement continued.

Duggar isn’t the only one making the famous family a little bigger. Joy-Anna Forsyth, Lauren Duggar and Anna Duggar are expecting.