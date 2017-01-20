Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s Son Spurgeon Rocks Adorable Mini Man Bun

(Photo: Instagram / @jessaseewald)

Jessa Seewald's 1-year-old son Spurgeon Elliot Seewald is one adorable toddler, and the proud mom shared another cute moment with her son on Instagram this week, giving fans a peek into the family's post-bathtime fun.

Seewald shared a snap of her son rocking an adorable mini man bun, as well as a few other hairstyles in the funny shot.

"Haha! So we tried out some new hairstyles after bath time… he was rockin' the man bun!" the Counting On star captioned the photo.

She also made sure to add that her son still hasn't gotten a haircut, and that she's "Holding off on that." With hair like his, we totally see why!

