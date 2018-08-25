‘Jersey Shore’ Star JWoww Gets Candid About Son’s Developmental Struggles

Jenni “JWoww” Farley thanked her fans after the season two premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for their words of support.

During Thursday’s premiere episode, the reality star revealed that her 2-year-old son, Greyson, “isn’t speaking” yet and has been going to therapy three times a week.

JWoww took to her Instagram Friday to share some insight on how she has been doing what she can to help her baby boy.

“To everyone that tuned into [Jersey Shore] last night and messaged, commented etc about [Greyson Mathews] with similar stories or just showing love I can’t thank you enough,” the reality star began the lengthy Instagram post.

“As a mother, I will go to the moon and back for my kids… no question. I live my life differently because of them. To find our Greyson is ‘behind’ or ‘delayed’ crushed me… but only for a moment… that moment came from wanting to have ‘perfect children’ and ‘how could happen to me?’… but Grey is PERFECT and it CAN happen to anyone.”

The mother of two said she received an overwhelming amount of response from fans, and that she “decided to share that side of my family on Jersey Shore because I want to help anyone going through what I’m going through.”

“I’m sure people need support the way I’ve needed it,” she continued. “Greyson is still in therapy 3x a week… he’s doing a lot better. We also changed his diet and removed unnecessary preservatives. I’ve had almost every test done you can think of because I’ll never accept that this is best case for Grey… I’ll always think outside the box and do anything that will try and help him achieve nothing short of greatness… I don’t sleep much [laughing out loud]. He’s my world and I want to give him the best life… because he deserves it [blue heart emojis].”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star has been open about her personal life with her fans over the years, Entertainment Tonight reports. Back in April, she revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2011 just before the cast started filming the fourth season of the show, which was shot in Italy.

“I was a mess in Italy,” Farley told castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, before recounting the devastating experience. “Right before Italy, like three or four weeks before Italy, my grandmother passed. And me and Roger actually lost a baby, like, I ended up pregnant. Not a lot of people know.”

Fro the second season of the reality television reunion series, JWoww seems to be inserting herself in co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s complicated relationship, which should bring plenty of drama to the group of friends.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.