Jenny Mollen Hilariously Fails to Swaddle Her Baby in Tutorial

Swaddling tutorial (swipe right) A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:41am PST

Jenny Mollen‘s attempts to swaddle her baby on Thanksgiving went hilariously wrong. She posted a step-by-step “tutorial” of how to swaddle a baby… incorrectly.

“Swaddling tutorial (swipe right),” the 38-year-old Crazy, Stupid, Love. actress wrote. She included a series of photos of her with newborn son Lazlo, with the first one showing Lazlo dangling sideways in the swaddle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over the course of the photos, things go horribly wrong. At one point, the swaddle ends up over Mollen’s head, with poor Lazlo looking at the ground.

This isn’t the first time Mollen has shared a look at her parenting skills. As PEOPLE reported last week, Mollen posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, showing herself using a double breast pump in a plane bathroom.

“Remember that Kelis song, ‘My milkshake brings all the boys to the lavatory?’ ” she asked her followers.

Mollen and her husband, her My Best Friend’s Girl co-star Jason Biggs, welcomed Lazlo on Oct. 2. The couple’s representative told PEOPLE that Lazlo weighed 7 lbs., 1 oz. and measured 20 inches long.

Lazlo is their second son. Big brother Sid was born in February 2014.

Mollen is best known for her roles in Crazy, Stupid, Love., Chicago Fire, Girls and Crash. She also wrote the best-selling books I Like You Just The Way I Am and Live Fast Die Hot.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @Jenny Mollen