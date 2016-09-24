Jennifer Lopez’s Son Is Already a Super-Smooth Romantic and It’s Too Cute

Jennifer Lopez is in for some serious trouble when her son Max hits puberty if his smooth-talking romantic skills stay in place. But for now, when the cutie pie only has eyes for his mama, it’s too adorable not to share.

Lopez shared on Instagram the gorgeous rainbow-colored rose Max gave her and even transcribed the conversation that happened after the sweet gift, according to E! News.

“Max: this is for Mama…do you like it? Me: OMG baby I LOOOVE it!! Thank you so much!! Max: Good…there’s plenty more where that came from. Lol! #myboy #LOVE #maximilian #amor #moments #coconuts,” the photo was captioned.

We can only imagine that Lopez is soaking it all up while she can, we sure would be if we had a son as adorable and suave as Max.