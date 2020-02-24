Jennifer Lopez Delivers Sweet Birthday Wish to Twins Emme, Max: ‘You Will Always Be My Babies’

Jennifer Lopez’s twins are growing up! On Sunday, the singer, who shares Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David with ex-husband Marc Anthony, took to Instagram to pen a touching message as the youngsters marked a major milestone: their 12th birthday! In the post, Lopez shared a throwback photo from shortly after Emme and Max were born.

“I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies,” she wrote. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!!”

Lopez also shared a video of the twins’ birthday party to her Instagram Story, writing, “Yesterday was a great day.”

On his own account, Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, marked the occasion with a gallery of family photos showing himself, Lopez, her twins, and his own daughters, Natasha and Ella, from a previous relationship.

“Happy Birthday Emme & Max!!!!!” he captioned the snapshots. “I’m so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life. I love you!”

Rodriguez and Lopez merged their two families together after they began dating in 2017, with the couple previously telling PEOPLE that it was important for them to make their blending family work.

“Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative,” Rodriguez told the outlet. “We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do.”

In March of 2019, the couple became engaged. Although details for their impending nuptials have been kept tight-lipped, a source previously told Entertainment Tonight that the couple will tie the knot this summer.

“Jennifer and Alex plan to get married in the summer, and can’t wait for the big day,” the source said. “Jennifer and Alex already do everything together and are basically married, but are excited to make it official.”

This will be the fourth wedding for Lopez, who was previously married to Ojai Noa from 1997 to 1998; choreographer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003; and singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, whom he shares his two daughters with, from 2002 to 2008.