Jennifer Garner and Her 15-Year-Old Daughter Violet Are Twins in Mother-Daughter Outing

Jennifer Garner and her daughter look like sisters! The two were spotted on an outing together and they look more like sisters than mom and daughter. Garner and her 15-year-old daughter, Violet, were spotted in Santa Monica, California and the two were seen wearing matching bright red face masks while also sporting glasses as well.

According to InTouch, the 48-year-old was rocking a casual look with a green top and jeans, while her daughter sported a rainbow-printed T-shirt paired with floral shorts. While Violet may be 15, she stands taller than her mother and their height difference was visible in the photos. The two resemble each other in a lot of ways, including facial features and the color of their hair.

Garner and her ex-husband Ben Affleck welcomed their daughter into the world in December 2005. The two also share daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. While Affleck and Garner went through a rocky rough patch following their divorce in 2018, the two seem to be getting along great these days. However, for a moment in time, Garner did admit to a dream she lost after she and her ex-husband divorced. Garner Vanity Fair that she had "lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter's wedding." However, now that they've seem to find common ground, she told The Hollywood Reporter, "When our kids get married, we'll dance, I know that now. We'll boogaloo and have a great time. I don't worry about that anymore."

Affleck came forward to confess that he messed up and explained his battle with alcoholism, giving a very public apology to Garner. In fact, while he admits that he messed up, he said that the divorce from Garner made him a better actor because he's now more aware of his actions and those life experiences give him a lot to bring to the screen. "For me, the movie was much more about the fact that — whether it's having lived enough years, having seen enough ups and downs, having children and divorce, having experienced a lot of different things — I'm at a point now in my life where I have sufficient life experience to bring to a role to make it really interesting for me," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm not good enough to just invent it from whole cloth, you know?"

While the two seem to be living separate lives outside of their co-parenting duties, fans can't help but wonder if the two might ever get back together. While there may be a lingering question, she did recently reveal that while she doesn't think she'll be single forever, at this very moment, she's perfectly fine flying solo according to InTouch.