Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reveals New Video of Son Showing What She’s Thankful for This Holiday Season

JWoww has posted a touching video revealing what she is most thankful at the end of 2018: her son’s speech progress.

JWoww’s 2-year-old son Greysonhas been diagnosed with autism, and she has been perpetually concern about his inability to speak. As shown in this video, Greyson would remain silent or become very upset at the beginning of the year when asked to respond to prompts. However, her work with him throughout the year has led to him responding verbally and not becoming upset in more recent clips.

“Happy Holidays everyone! I’m so excited to share this video with you all documenting the progress Greyson has made throughout this past year,” JWoww wrote. “I’m so proud of him and thankful for everyone’s love and support throughout this journey.”

The Jersey Shore star, whose real name is Jenni Farley, revealed Greyson’s diagnosis in November and first updated fans on his progress.

“Greyson, he was recently diagnosed with autism,” she told HollywoodLife. “He has co-therapies [every] week but we’re going to step it up a notch soon and get him ABA treatments, speech therapy. He’s made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech. He’s understanding words better which was his issue. Not that he couldn’t speak, but he would never know what his shoe is or if you said, ‘Greyson,’ he actually didn’t even know his name at one point until he was a little over two. So now that he’s understanding simple words, he’s come so far.”

She added, “He only did ‘blue’ for a year and within the last two weeks he knows green, yellow, red, white and he’s [doing sign language] so much more. I’m like a proud mom over here.”

JWoww also dished on the frustrations she had ahead of the diagnosis, which only showed one warning sign.

“The only thing that frustrated me is there was only one sign shown where he didn’t speak and a lot of people would be like, ‘Oh, his sister’s speaking for him,’ or, ‘He had nothing to say,’ ” JWoww said. He didn’t understand words. It was like I was speaking another language to him. That was the frustrating part because it didn’t fill in. He didn’t understand what you were saying. It was really heartbreaking and frustrating as a mom when you see other 2-year-olds that are speaking and living their best life.”