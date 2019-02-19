Jenna Dewan’s New Man Steve Kazee Accompanies Family to Disneyland

Jenna Dewan was spotted in Disneyland Saturday with her boyfriend, actor Steve Kazee, and Everly, her 5-year-old daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Kazee was seen pushing Everly in a stroller, with Dewan close by his side, in a photo published by TMZ. Dewan also shared a video of Everly dancing during the nighttime parade at Disneyland, while wearing a Tinker Bell costume.

Tatum, 38, and Dewan, 38, rarely share photos of Everly and always make sure to only show their daughter from behind. On Feb. 4, Dewan shared a photo of Everly walking to school, showing off her colorful backpack and matching coat. The tweet also included a photo of a drawing Everly did. “I want to be a princess fairy,” Everly wrote.

View this post on Instagram The moment she sees her idol…🧚🏻‍♀️ 😍 A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Feb 17, 2019 at 1:51pm PST

“Some days you’re just blown away by how fast it goes. Blink and she’s 5, writing herself about wanting to be a princess fairy,” Dewan wrote. “Dear Evie, you make it all worth it… Parents – any ideas on how to stop time??”

Dewan and Kazee, a Tony-winning actor who appeared on Shameless, started dating in October and have been seen at out together in California several times since. In December, Dewan was seen at Kazee’s performance in Love Actually Live at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills and Dewan’s mother, Nancy Smith, was also at the show. Eyewitnesses told Entertainment Tonight that Kazee blew Dewan a kiss when the show was over.

Tatum and Dewan announced their split in April 2018 and have been working on finalizing a custody agreement for Everly. Tatum filed court documents last month, requesting the couple alternate weekends and split their time with Everly evenly during the week. He also outlined a plan for the holidays, where they alternate Christmas and New Year’s Eve, and plan a joint birthday party or split that day in half. Lastly, Tatum requested they continue a Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating together.

Earlier this month, Dewan also announced the upcoming release of a new self-help book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day.

“It comes out in October, and it’s all about learning to connect deeply and find happiness in every aspect of your life through all the ups and downs,” she wrote on Feb. 5. “It’ll be full of stories and photos from my life, as well as suggestions for home, health and relationships to help you live your best life.”

Dewan most recently had a recurring role on Fox’s The Resident and will next be seen in Netflix’s Mixtape. As for Tatum, he recently voiced Migo in the animated movie Smallfoot and Superman for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

