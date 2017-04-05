Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Announce Their Second Pregnancy in the Most Hilarious Way

This is how I told my son babies are made. #numbertwo #nosefrida @fridababy #teetsreincarnated A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Jason Biggs and his wife Jenny Mollen are expecting baby No. 2!

The couple informed their fans of their growing family with a hilarious announcement, which included a NoseFrida snot sucker, on Instagram Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The American Pie alum, 38, had the NoseFrida in his nostril, while the actress had the other end of the tube in her mouth.

“This is how I told my son babies are made #numbertwo,” Mollen, 37, wrote alongside the photo.

MORE: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Expecting Baby No. 2

The pair is already parents to their 3-year-old son Sid. Biggs told PEOPLE in 2014 that he “changed completely” after welcoming his son.

“That change that happens is so tangible. It happens overnight, and it’s the craziest thing,” Biggs said at the time.

Mollen added, “The minute I had Sid, all I wanted to do was be with him.”

[H/T Instagram / @jennyandteets2]

Related:

‘The Hills’ Star Whitney Port Is Pregnant

This Couple Is Expecting Two Babies Because They’re Both Pregnant at the Same Time