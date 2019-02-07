Jamie Lynn Spears Marks Anniversary of Daughter’s Near-Fatal Accident With Never-Before-Seen Hospital Photos

On Feb. 5, 2017, Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie was involved in an ATV accident in Louisiana that was almost fatal and left the now-10-year-old in the hospital for five days.

On Wednesday, Feb. 6, Spears reflected on the anniversary of her daughter’s accident, sharing a photo of Maddie laying in her hospital bed.

“February 5th. Miracle Anniversary,” she wrote on the photos. “We will ever [sic] let this day pass without acknowledging the mercy God showed us, and thanking each one of you who prayed for us during this time. Again, thank y’all. God is so good.”

Maddie was riding an ATV when it flipped into a pond, leaving her submerged underwater after she was knocked unconscious. First responders arrived and she was airlifted to the hospital, where she began to make a full recovery.

One month after the accident, Spears shared a photo of her daughter along with a caption expressing her thanks.

“A month ago, at this time, I was living a mothers/anyones worst nightmare happening right infront of my eyes, helplessly,” she wrote. “I’m not one to preach, but we were shown God’s grace, and we still feel undeserving of His mercy. I’ll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created. We are beyond blessed, and we will NEVER forget y’all, and God’s unbelievable mercy.”

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement at the time of the accident that Maddie was attempting to avoid driving her ATV over a drainage ditch and overcorrected, which resulted in her landing in the pond.

“The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes,” the sheriff’s report stated, via Us Weekly. “Within seconds the child’s mother, step-father and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail. The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting.”

In April 2018, Spears welcomed her second daughter, Ivey, with husband Jamie Watson. In May, she told PEOPLE that she hopes her girls have the same bond that she has with her own sister, Britney Spears, as both sets of sisters are 10 years apart in age.

“Me and my sister are 10 years apart, and Maddie and Ivey are 10 years apart, so I’m hoping they have the same kind of relationship where it was like a second mom, almost,” she said. “It’s gonna be a special relationship. Sisters are something special — especially when there’s that age gap there.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jamielynnspears