Jamie Lynn Spears Gave Daughter a 4-Wheeler for Christmas — a Decade After Near-Fatal ATV Crash

Jamie Lynn Spears isn’t letting the past define her present nor future for her or her children. A decade after her daughter nearly died in an ATV accident, the Sweet Magnolias star gifted her teenager Maddie a four wheeler for Christmas.

Maddie, 17, received a brand new FourTrax Rancher 4×4 that was featured in an Instagram carousel of photos and videos from the family’s holiday celebrations. She was thrilled about the gift, commenting on the post, seemingly sarcastically, “wow you did me so dirty,” prompting Spears to reply, “I can’t win here.”

Maddie survived a brutal crash in February 2017 when she was just 8 years old. At the time of the accident, it was reported that she was riding a Polaris ATV in Louisiana, where she lives, when she overcorrected to avoid a ditch, which caused the vehicle to flip and enter a pond.

She was hospitalized and in critical yet stable condition. Per Page Six’s report at the time, Maddie was underwater for several minutes after the ATV flipped over. She was airlifted to a local hospital.

Her famous family asked for privacy at the time. A rep for big sister Britney Spears told Fox News, “The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie are incorrect. Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.” Spears’ father told ET, “All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie.”

For the first time since the traumatic event, Maddie spoke publicly in a YouTube video last summer, saying: “I was in a coma, and I came back to life, and I’m very blessed.” The University of Southern Mississippi student described herself as “very accident-prone” and her parents as “amazing,” adding, “They did not do anything to me,” she insisted.