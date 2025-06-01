Ja Rule’s Daughter Just Got Married

Ja Rule has a new son. The rapper gave his only daughter, Brittney Atkins, away in a gorgeous Great Gatsby-themed wedding ceremony.

Brittney and her longtime love, Tevin Aitken, became engaged in 2023. Their wedding ceremony was in New York at the Villa Barone Hilltop Manor in Mahopac, New York, and included a 250-person guest list.

The 49-year-old walked his only daughter down the aisle to R&B classic ballad “For You” by Kenny Lattimore. Ja Rule shared moments on his Instagram page, writing, “Such an amazing moment for any father to walk his daughter down the [aisle… love you Babygirl ❤️🍾❤️” he captioned the image.

The ceremony was officiated by Tevin’s childhood pastor, and Aitken shared handwritten vows with his now wife before the ceremony in private. PEOPLE exclusively spoke to the couple after the ceremony.

“It is definitely a dream come true to be able to marry your best friend, someone not to just love but laugh and grow old with,” Brittney told the publication. She admitted she planned most of the wedding. As for why such a large guest list, Brittney told PEOPLE, “We honestly just wanted to make sure the room was full of love to see us showcase ours.”

The reception was filled with good food and dancing. And the night ended with a fireworks display. The couple has yet to plan a honeymoon.

As for what she’s looking forward to next, Brittney says “having beautiful babies and starting a home,” and that she is excited to “grow in so many aspects of life together.” She added: “Also enjoying life as a new couple and leaping into new life experiences.”

Tevin proposed in his birthplace, Jamaica. Brittney’s cousin filmed the beach proposal. Brittney loves that they “balance each other out.” “[We] always make sure we see eye to eye in the end, even if that means to agree to disagree,” she said. “We admire both of each other’s passion and light in different things, we add to each other and teach each other new things all the time.”