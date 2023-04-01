Howell Wayans, Wayans Family Patriarch, Dead at 86

Howell Wayans, the father to the wildly successful comedy family of the same name, has died at 86. Marlon Wayans confirmed the sad news, according to TMZ, posting a heartwarming tribute to his late father.

"Legend. When i was a child I asked my Dad what did you want to be when grew up? He simply said 'I wanted to be a man' I said 'not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?' He said 'just a man," Wayans wrote on social media. "Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever i need you i know exactly where to find you... in my Bible that now sits by bed. Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her."

Howell Wayans was the father to Keenan Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans, Kim Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Marlon Wayans from the comedy side of things. Dwayne Howell Wayans and Diedra Lenora Wayans, Elivra Alethia Wayans, Nadia Yvette Wayans, and Devonne Chaunte "Vonnie" Wayans. are also siblings, but they inhabit the behind-the-scenes world for Hollywood, writing, producing, and scoring films. Howell Wayans was preceded in death by his wife Elivra Alethia with her passing in 2020.

Omar Epps also weighed in on the passing of Wayans, revealing the former supermarket manager was like a second father figure in his life. "Words can't even describe how I'm feeling right now. This man was a GIANT amongst giants. Pop Wayans was a true father to me thru out my life," he wrote. "Always teaching me, giving me jewels that I walk with to this day. I love you Pop! Thank you for taking me under your wing as if I was one of your own. We're all devastated, but yet somehow, you prepared us for this moment. I LOVE YOU!!"

Wayans raised all 10 of his children with his late wife in New York City. As TMZ notes, he was described as a "disciplinarian" and "hard workeer" who did his best to foster the same in his children. He was also a supportive father, showing plenty of interest in their creative pursuits and comedy work. Rest in peace.