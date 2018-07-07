Hilary Duff’s Son Accidentally Gave Her a Black Eye

Hilary Duff discovered one of the low points of motherhood the hard way thanks to her son, Luca.

The Younger star took to Instagram Stories Thursday to share an accidental injury, sporting a black eye she got from the 6-year-old boy.

“Lukie gave me a pretty sweet black eye for the fourth!” she captioned the photo on Instagram Stories. “It was an accident but sure hurt like a muther.”

The actress later shared a cute video showing a cranky Luca, clearly not amused by his summer school assignments.

“Do you love journalling in the summer time?” Duff asked Luca in the clip. The grumpy kiddo shrugged when she repeated the question, prompting the mom to add, “I’ll tell you right now, he does not.”

However, the black eye and annoying homework assignments didn’t stop the family from having an enjoyable Fourth of July holiday. The 3-year-old pregnant actress shared a cute snapshot of herself kissing boyfriend and baby daddy-to-be Matthew Koma while sporting a black bikini along with a red, white and blue lei around her neck.

The family will soon be joined by a new little baby girl member, as the former Disney star and Koma announced back in June that they were expecting their first child together.

“A few months ago we had one of the most exciting Mother’s Day! Filled with amazing friends, family, mothers, and neighbors. It was such a fun surprise! I can’t think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this…..the anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge! I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground [laugh out loud] [hurry up little girl we want to meet you],” she captioned a video of their gender reveal party, in which the group consisting of family and friends shot off cannons that were filled with pink confetti and smoke.

While she has not teased any possible names that she and Koma may be considering for their “little princess,” she did tell James Corden that Luca has already begun brainstorming and suggesting plenty of ideas.

“We’re up for any kind of suggestions, but Luca thinks Cofant Croissant is, like, the coolest name,” she revealed. “He told his friend at school the other day that he’s having a sister that’s part red-butt monkey. So, we’ll see. We never know.”

The baby girl will be Duff’s and Koma’s first child together. She had Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.