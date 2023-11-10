Harrison Ford's Son Hit With Divorce Papers After 12-Year Marriage

Ben Ford, the son of actor Harrison Ford, is divorcing after twelve years of marriage. It has been revealed that the celebrity chef's estranged wife, Emily Ford, has filed for divorce, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The outlet stated that the couple had been separated for over a year, so the divorce was not surprising.

According to the divorce filing, the couple separated on Feb. 1, 2022. The divorce was filed on Nov. 7, 2023. Emily has requested to have the court terminate the ability to award spousal support and is also seeking joint custody of their 13-year-old son, Waylon Ford. She has attributed the split to irreconcilable differences between the couple.

On Sept. 19, 2009, the couple was married, but 12 years and four months later, they separated on Feb. 1, 2022. Regarding the division of property, Emily wrote: "All property, assets and/or debts acquired before marriage, after separation, or during my marriage by gift or inheritance. I reserve the right to amend according to proof."

Ben Ford, 56, is the son of actor Harrison Ford and Mary Marquardt. Their marriage lasted from 1964 to 1979. Currently, Ben works as the executive chef and owner of Ford's Filling Station in Culver City and the outpost located at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Instead of following his father's career path, Ben went on to become a celebrity chef whose work is highly regarded. The son of the actor who portrayed Han Solo in the Star Wars universe celebrated Star Wars Day in 2021 by making a giant cake of the Millennium Falcon. Duff Goldman, a celebrity chef, held up the colossal creation in a photo on Instagram.

"This picture was from the first time I met @duffgoldman," Ben wrote in the caption. "One of the things I have come to appreciate about him is that he is an adult who still knows how to laugh and play. His version of the Falcon didn't fly that day, but it sure tasted good. May the 4th be With You!"

Many fans praised the cake. "I always wanted a Falcon cake for my birthday as a kid! My Nana tried one once. It was a basic sponge cake with orange icing and it was a little wonky – but at least she tried!" one fan noted in their comment. Ben responded, "Sounds like your Nana was pretty special!"