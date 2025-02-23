Grimes Claims Elon Musk Has Been Ignoring Their Son’s ‘Health Crisis’

Pop singer Grimes took to Twitter/X on Thursday to accuse ex-boyfriend Elon Musk of ignoring her calls as their child suffers from an unknown “medical crisis.”

“I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation,” she wrote in a now-deleted post. “This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can do that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

She later added in a follow-up post, “I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to f–king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at.”

The “Oblivion” singer shares three children with the tech investor and presidential advisor: two sons, X Æ A-Xii, 4 years old, Techno Mechanicus, 2, and one daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, who is 3. Grimes and Musk were in an on-again-off-again relationship from 2018 to 2022. The birth of Techno Mechanicus was only announced just last year in a biography by Walter Isaacson.

Earlier this month, Grimes publicly slammed Musk for making a public appearance in the Oval Office with her oldest son, X Æ A-Xii, saying “He should not be in public like this.”