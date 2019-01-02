Gordon Ramsay Expecting Baby No. 5 With Wife Tana

Gordon Ramsay and his family shared exciting news to ring in 2019.

The 52-year-old chef announced on Instagram Tuesday that he and his wife Tana are expecting their fifth child together.

With the help of their four children — Matilda, 17, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and Megan, 20 — the family broke the news of the newest addition coming in the new year. The siblings first appeared in the touching video, wishing everyone a Happy New Year individually, as first reported by PEOPLE.

Tana showed up at the end of the video, showing a wide smile and pointing to her baby bump.

“Exciting news ! Happy new year from all the Ramsay’s,” Gordon wrote on the caption of the photo.

Tana also shared the video, adding the caption: “Happy New Year! Oh, and a little news…” including the prayer hands emoji.

Fans of the Iron Chef host took to the comments section of the post to congratulate him and wish him and his family well in the coming year.

“Wow congrats and lucky you’ll have lots of in house baby sitters,” one user wrote, talking about the siblings.

“Such a beautiful family! And it’s growing! Congratulations! Happy New Year!” Another Instagram user commented.

“Oh my goodness! Congratulations!!! How exciting a new baby!!!” Another user wrote.

A fourth user commented: “Hopefully a boy so Jack isn’t the only boy, but as long as little one is healthy. Congrats Ramsay family!”

The post comes a day after Ramsay wished the twins a happy birthday on social media. He shared a throwback shot of the siblings on Twitter, writing “Happy Birthday Jack & Holly 19yrs ago today you both popped out early and screwed up our party !!!”

Happy Birthday Jack & Holly 19yrs ago today you both popped out early and screwed up our party !!!! Tonight enjoy your birthday…. love dad x pic.twitter.com/2w4qXcIuZa — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) December 31, 2018

“Tonight enjoy your birthday… love dad x,” Ramsay added.

Ramsay previously opened up in June 2016 about the “devastating weekend” his family experienced when they lost a baby boy at five months along.

“We’re together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes,” he wrote.

“I’d especially like to send a big thank you to the amazing team at Portland Hospital for everything they’ve done. Gx,” Ramsay concluded the emotional post.