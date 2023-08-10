Gayle King Captures Channing Tatum Dancing With Daughter at Taylor Swift's LA Concert

Gayle King caught Channing Tatum in a touching father-daughter moment. In Los Angeles on Saturday, Tatum, 43, attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium with his 10-year-old daughter Everly, as well as friend King. Several videos have been shared to King's Instagram page in which Tatum is seen in the VIP area singing and dancing to Swift's hit songs, "Shake It Off" and "Anti-Hero," while Everly stands in front of him. "Saturday night! @taylorswift in LA w/fav daughter @kirbybump! Our 4th Taylor concert together over the years & she has taken things to another level!" King wrote as the post's caption. "A round of applause to @channingtatum & @karomobrown who went all in!"

As for Tatum's attire, he wore jean shorts and a black handmade T-shirt that read, "Hi, I'm the Daddy, it's me" on the front and "TS" on the back. A tribute to Swift's Lover cover was also evident in the actor's use of stick-on jewels around his eye while posing with King before the show. USA Today also posted a video showing Tatum and Everly swapping friendship bracelets on their wrists before the show, while King displayed a wrist full of bracelets as she posed for pictures with daughter Kirby Bumpas, Alicia Keys, and Karamo Brown as well. In November, King expressed her enthusiasm for Swift and The Eras tour on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I've been to all of Taylor's concerts...and now, the new album, Midnight at 3:00 a.m., I got the deluxe version." After rattling off the New York tour dates, King continued, "She is such a great songwriter. I really like her. I like her music, so I'm excited."

Tatum shares Everly with ex-spouse Jenna Dewan, with whom he got divorced in November 2019 after almost nine years of marriage. In an interview with Parents in April 2021, Tatum revealed that he sometimes had trouble becoming a "girl dad." "When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want," he said. "I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair." "But now," said Tatum, "I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise." "I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter's world and discover who they are," Tatum added. "I paint my face, I wear tutus — rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on."