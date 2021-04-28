'Game of Thrones' Star Natalie Dormer Secretly Gave Birth in January

✖

Natalie Dormer is officially a mom! The Game of Thrones actress revealed this week that she secretly welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with partner David Oakes in January. Dormer shared the exciting news that she had a "Covid baby" during a Tuesday appearance on the That's After Life! podcast.

Dormer opened up about how she’s spent her time during the coronavirus pandemic when speaking with hosts Esther Rantzen and Adrian Mills, joking that "it's the perfect thing to do during a pandemic - get pregnant, have a baby." The actress, who portrayed fan-favorite character Margaery Tyrell in the HBO fantasy series, went on to admit that she feels as though she is"“probably being a bit of a cliche. She'll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years' time… going, 'Yeah, I'm a COVID baby!'" She added, "I think there's going to be lots of COVID babies, because what else could people do?" The actress went on to say that she is head-over-heels in love with her baby girl and motherhood.

"She's just three months and she's an absolute joy, but I'm never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else," she said. "You hear people say your whole perspective on life will change and your whole set of value systems will alter, and you sort of roll your eyes as a childless person and go, 'Yeah, yeah'... And then you have one and you go, 'Oh, wow!' It really does completely alter the lens and things that did matter oh so much, there's a whole new perspective to life, isn't there?"

Along with portraying Margaery Tyrell, Dormer has a number of credits to her name, including starring as Anne Boleyn in The Tudors and voicing Onica in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, among many others. Now a new mom, the actress said she is preparing to get back to work sometime in the near future, something she admitted she is going to find "very difficult.”"The London-based actress said she is hoping to go back to her roots and instead find work in theater, something that would allow her to remain close to home.

"I'm going to find it very difficult, I think. You don't want to warp the childhood experience," she said. "People in the industry that I'm in do lean on nannies and they do that for a reason, so that they can take children with them. But, I mean for me, this is the perfect time to go back to the stage, because then I could be with her all day. But with COVID, who knows when that will happen."

Dormer and Oakes met in 2019 while working on the West End play Venus in Fur. Given that Dormer typically stays away from social media, she has not shared any photos of her daughter just yet. The actress also did not provide further details on her bundle of joy, such as date of birth or name.