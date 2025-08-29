‘Game of Thrones’ Actress, 45, Reveals Pregnancy

Roxanne McKee is having a baby. The Game of Thrones star recently revealed she’s expecting.

McKee made the big reveal in an Instagram post, sharing three photos. In two, her growing bump is exposed, while the other shows her kissing her partner, captioning the post, “Joint project.”

She also announced that she’s engaged. It’s the first time the 45-year-old has shown off her beau publicly.

McKee starred as Dorea on the popular series. She’s also known for her role in Hollyoaks, where she played the role of Louise Summers on the soap between 2005 and 2008. Her character was killed off when she was strangled to death by her fiancé Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) on their wedding day.

At the time of her exit from the series, she told Digital Spy. “I have enjoyed my time at Hollyoaks immensely and I’m going to really miss everyone at Lime Pictures. I have learned so much and will take away with me many happy memories – not just from everyone I have worked with but from Liverpool as a city too, which has become my second home. I know I will shed a few tears on the day I leave but I am so excited about what the future holds,” per Daily Mail.

Other credits include her role as Lou Foster in BBC Three’s Lip Service, and Lady Claire Riesen in Syfy’s apocalyptic supernatural drama Dominion. She’s also appeared in horror sequel Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines, action thriller Vendetta, and The Legend of Hercules.

Confirming her engagement, she captioned a video, “’I had a crush on him when I was 13. He finally proposed.” Congrats poured in. Her Hollyoaks co-star Claire Cooper commented, “I AM so crazy happy about this news … this is just GLORIOUS xxx.” Laura Whitmore also shared her excitement, commenting, “Congrats!!”