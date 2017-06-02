Gal Gadot Showcases Baby Bump While Working on 'Major' Project

✖

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot shared a new photo showcasing her baby bump on Sunday, teasing two "major" projects on her docket. The actress and her husband, Israeli real estate developer Yaron Varsano, are expecting their third child. The couple are parents to Alma, 9, and Maya, 4, and have been married since 2008.

The new photo shows Gadot in a black one-piece swimsuit with a script on her knee. "Working... on two major projects," Gadot, 35, wrote, adding a winking emoji. Of course, one of those projects is her new baby. The other could be one of several movies she has in the works, including Wonder Woman 3. She recently filmed Netflix's Red Notice, which is expected to be released before the end of the year and co-stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Gadot and Varsano, 46, announced they are expecting baby number three on March 1. Gadot shared a photo of her family with the couple's daughters smiling for the camera and Varsano's hand on her baby bump. "Here we go again," she wrote. The news was celebrated by many of her colleagues, including her Justice League co-star Jason Momoa. "Congratulations mama," the Aquaman actor wrote.

Gadot was last seen in the second Wonder Woman movie, Wonder Woman 1984. Although the film did not quite earn the same critical praise as the 2017 original, it did still pick up a few awards, including a big one on Sunday. The film's stunt team won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture, beating out Mulan, The Trial of the Chicago 7, News of the World, and Da 5 Bloods. Gadot celebrated the win by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from the production on Instagram.

"They are the hardest working people in the bizz, amazing artists and athletes and not only were they such a huge part of this action packed film. But they were also crucial in keeping the cast and crew safe," Gadot wrote of the stunt team. "We are so grateful for each and everyone of you and the incredible work you've put into this movie! Thank you all."

Her other big upcoming project is National Geographic's Impact, a film that shares "the most extraordinary stories and the most extraordinary women," Gadot noted. "One of our main goals was to show how we are all connected, how we all affect each other, how we all can inspire change, how we all can make an Impact," she wrote on Instagram, alongside the film's trailer. It will be released on April 26 on YouTube.