Gal Gadot Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Gal Gadot's family just grew with an adorable new addition. On Wednesday, March 6, the Wonder Woman actress, 38, announced that she welcomed her fourth baby with her husband, Jaron Varsano. Gadot shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside an adorable image of her newborn daughter Ori.

"My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through," Gadot captioned the image, which showed the actress holding her newborn in the hospital. "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too." Announcing Ori's birth on his own account, where he shared the same image, Varsano wrote, "Bliss! Thank you my beautiful strong lioness..Forever my beating heart."

Along with Ori, Gadot also shares daughters Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2 with Varsano, whom she married in in 2008. In a January 2022 interview with InStyle for their February Badass Women cover story, the Justice League star shared her love of giving birth, telling Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown that she would "do it once a week if I could."

"I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible," she said, though Gadot added that "pregnancies are hard for me. I feel sick and have migraines. I'm not in my element."

While Gadot hasn't shied away from opening up about pregnancy and her love of motherhood, she has kept her personal life private. Prior to the Wednesday birth announcement, she and Varsano hadn't revealed they were expecting. The actress shared in that same 2022 InStyle conversation that she "tries to keep her family life "as private as possible. She explained, "They're the only thing I make sure to keep as private as possible. I want them to be naive and safe and protected. I share a lot – I believe that if I went through experiences that people can relate to or learn from, great. But as far as my family goes, I'm very protective."