Gabrielle Union Claps Back After Being Shamed for Kissing Infant Daughter on Lips

Gabrielle Union shared an adorable video of herself kissing newborn daughter Kaavia on the lips, which inspired mommy shamers to question her dedication to proper hygiene. The L.A.’s Finest star defended the video, assuring fans she had a nurse present at the time.

On Thursday, Union posted the adorable video, adding, “Kissing Game. She’s got my [heart] on a string” in the caption. She also tagged the Instagram page she and husband Dwyane Wade set up for Kaavia. The video was filmed during a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The post instantly attracted comments from Instagram users who criticized her for being unhygienic.

“Hey guys, I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth and labored breathing,” Union wrote in the comments section. “I am blessed enough to have a nurse here with us while at work. Kaav is healthy and I don’t even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her.”

Union, 46, added, “No visits with sick folk and even all of Oprah’s crew got whooping cough vaccinations and current on all vaccinations to be in our home. If you think I waited this long and went thru (sic) all this to put my baby in harm’s way… you got another thing coming.”

On Friday, Union shared another photo of herself kissing Kaavia, this time on the forehead, along with a brief video of Kaavia getting a check-up.

“[Kaavia] is loved. She will be kissed. She will be loved on by the people that love her,” Union wrote. “She will be safe. If and when I have questions (as a new mom, I have tons) I will not hesitate to ask my online community for help and suggestions. But y’all have never known me to hold my tongue, so trust that I will ask for help.”

The Bring It On actress went on to say that what works for some parents might not work for all, so people should embrace that.

“There will be no mommy shaming on this page,” she wrote. “I rebuke mommy shaming. For those STILLLL clingong onto your fears about Kaav’s breaking and or whether my sweet kisses harmed by kid… feel free to swipe.”

Union and Wade married in 2014 and welcomed Kaavia via surrogate in November. The actress has struggled with nine miscarriages, but told Winfrey she never gave up on becoming a mother.

“I’ve just always been of the mindset because people tell you, ‘You work hard, you do the right things, you’re a good person, it will happen for you, eventually,’” Union said, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Aside from raising Kaavia, Union is also working on her next TV series. She will reprise her Bad Boys II role, Special Agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett, in L.A.’s Finest, co-starring Jessica Alba. The project was initially developed at NBC, which ultimately passed on it. Charter Communications ordered it to series for its Spectrum service.

Union is not the only celebrity getting heat for kissing children on the lips. Retired soccer star David Beckham has been criticized multiple times for kissing his children on the lips. Just last month, he shared a photo of himself kissing daughter Harper on the lips at an ice skating rink.

