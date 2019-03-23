‘Friends’ Alum Courteney Cox Gets Candid About Multiple Miscarriages

Actress Courteney Cox opened up about suffering multiple miscarriages in a recent interview on Busy Tonight.

The Friends actress joined Busy Phillips on her talk show this week, where she discussed the process of trying to get pregnant. Before her daughter Coco Arquette — now 14 years old — was conceived, she said that she had multiple tragic attempts.

“I like real human stories and, yes, I had a difficult time,” the 54-year-old actress said. “I had a lot of miscarriages, and I don’t think that’s something that people shouldn’t talk about, because… it was unfortunate but it happens.”

Cox and her then-husband, David Arquette, tried again and again to have a baby, and Cox said that she was determined to make it work. Now, she is speaking up so that other people going through the same process will not feel like they are the only ones.

“I just think it’s important to get things out there so people can realize they’re not alone,” she said.

Cox has taken up the effort in a new docuseries titled Nine Months With Courteney Cox. She documents the good, the bad and the ugly of pregnancy through the eyes of several couples while also sprinkling in anecdotes about her own experiences.

In another recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she explained why she feels that it is important to air these topics in the open.

“No one ever taught me that lesson,” she said. “I didn’t know you were supposed to be private. I just don’t think like that … If I can share any light or give any wisdom to somebody, or hope, I would share anything I can. In the end, I think that’s important.”

That said, Cox admitted that the new show is incredibly emotional for her.

“There is not an episode that I don’t cry,” she said. “It’s a story about 10 different couples that are taking us through the journey of their pregnancy and you deal with everything from cancer to alcoholism, I mean you name it. Whether you can keep the baby, whether you should keep the baby, whether you wanted to get pregnant … you [get] this intimate look that’s not sensationalized.”

Cox is just one of the stars that have opened up about miscarriage in recent months, helping to reveal how common they unfortunately are. Her show, Nine Months with Courteney Cox, airs exclusively on Facebook Watch.