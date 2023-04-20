​​Fox TV Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on Live TV

Fox Business Network's Taylor Riggs is pregnant, and she announced it live on air. This will be her first child with her husband, Bryan Kolterman. Riggs, host of The Big Money Show, broke Twitter when she made the surprise announcement during a recent broadcast."Well I just want to say, you guys have been so supportive of me, a new employee, a new newlywed," she began, while directing her attention to the camera and the audience at home. "And I'm going to need all the love and support because I am having a baby in September."

She added: "My husband and I are expecting a little one. And you know, they say it takes a village to raise a family. And you are the village. And I couldn't be happier that you and Fox are my village to help us and to love us. I just wanted to say thank you. And I'm so grateful for you guys and for being so kind to me." She also shared a video of the big moment to her Instagram, captioning the clip: "@bryankolterman and I are so grateful for all this love and support as we become a family of 3!!" she wrote alongside blue hearts and pink bow emojis.

Riggs is new to the team and joined in Jan. 2023 after a nine-year run with Bloomberg. During her tenure with Bloomberg, she co-hosted Bloomberg Triple Take and Bloomberg Markets: The Close.

She spoke to AdWeek about her transition to Fox Business Network, telling the publication: "When I hear the words, "The Big Money Show" — we're trying to take all of the big Wall Street big institutional money—that's sort of my background and where I cut my teeth—and make it accessible to our audience."

Aside from work and family, she's an avid traveler. Viewers look forward to following her pregnancy journey and growing family.