Former Soap Opera Actress Pregnant With Baby No. 2

A former soap opera star is expecting.

Demi Harman from Home and Away will soon be welcoming baby number 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She posted a video on Instagram using a viral clip from Love Island USA of Huda telling Nic she’s a mom and showing off her growing baby bump. In 2022, Harman tied the knot with producer Andrew Brooks, and the happy couple welcomed their first baby, a son, the following year. She has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy journey, including how many weeks she is. On Sept. 1, she told fans she was 24 weeks and looking as great as ever.

Harman, 32, portrayed Sasha Bezmel in the long-running Australian soap opera Home and Away from 2011 to 2015 before ultimately making the move to Los Angeles. She previously dated former co-star Alec Snow, whom she met on Home and Away. In 2019, Harman announced her engagement to Brooks, and they got married in California in 2022. She seems to be focusing mostly on her family these days, as her last role was in the 2021 film Christmas on the Farm.

Meanwhile, some of Harman’s friends and Home and Away co-stars took to the comments to share their well-wishes. Australian actress Isabella Giovianazzo simply commented three heart-eyed emojis, while Enlisted star Angelique Cabral wrote, Yayayayayaya!!!!” accompanied with three red heart emojis. Home and Away’s Teri Haddy said, “Mamacita,” with three heart-eyed emojis, “counting down!! X”

Demi Harman is making sure to do as much as she can before the little one gets here, as she and her family took a trip to Italy recently. She frequently shares photos of her family and her travels on Instagram, and it’s likely that it will continue once she welcomes her baby boy. Whether or not she gets back into acting or returns to Home and Away is another story, but Harman certainly seems to be enjoying her life right now.

It’s exciting to see her on this new journey with her husband and son, and being able to look forward to having a daughter will be just another fun ride for her. Harman will probably continue to keep updating fans on her pregnancy journey, which is passing by fast, so people will just have to keep a lookout to see when Baby Brooks will finally arrive, even though there is still some time left.