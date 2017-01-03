Felicia Day Announces She’s Expecting A Baby Girl

(Photo: Twitter / @comicbooknow)

The new year is here, and one of Hollywood’s favorite geek icons is about to undergo a major transformation. Not long ago, Felicia Day took to Twitter to share a rather shocking announcement. The author and actress just told fans that she is expecting a baby girl and is already eight months pregnant.

“She’s coming in about three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff,” she wrote.

The image shows Day sitting down in her home with her extended belly in full display. She can be seen pointing her finger down at her pregnant stomach, and Day looks overjoyed. So far, fans are understandably geeking out about the announcement, and many are understandably impressed she has kept the pregnancy a secret for so long.

If you are not familiar with Day, then you should know the beloved actress is the star and writer of the web series The Guild. She is also the writer of the Dragon Age web show, and she has starred in several television series. Day has be part of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eureka, and Supernatural. She also starred alongside Nathan Fillon and Neil Patrick Harris in Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog.

Of course, there’s no telling whether Day’s first child will become a nerdy role model like her mother, but fans are hoping the baby girl will be born happy and healthy.

Congratulations Felicia Day! All our thoughts and well-wishes are with you and your growing baby girl!

