Farrah Abraham’s New Picture Has Twitter Convinced She Could Be Getting Engaged

Some of Farrah Abraham’s Twitter followers believe that the Teen Mom OG star could be planning on tying the knot with her on-again-off-again beau Simon Saran. A photo of the two of them on social media posted on Wednesday sparked speculation that they could be engaged.

Saran shared the snap with the caption: “Beach birthday dinner for the one and only [Farah Abraham]!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Buys Engagement Ring for Herself

The picture shows Abraham and Saran standing on the beach after sunset. The mother of one was wearing a revealing white top with fringed detailing and a pair of floral-patterned shorts. Saran was looking dapper in a black button down shirt and linen pants.

While it’s probable that Abraham and Saran were simply enjoying a romantic evening at the tropical destination, some Twitter users believed they might have been celebrating an exceptionally special evening that ended in an engagement. One Twitter user even thought they spotted a ring box in Saran’s pocket.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to the photo below:

I spy a ring box in your pocket???? — Kim (@kmb_91) June 1, 2017

Happy birthday Farrah! Looks beautiful there 😍 & you two look so relaxed and happy. Engagement?? 💍 — HATTER CHICK (@kaykaybauer) June 1, 2017

What’s up with the heart? Did you proposed to her?????? — inthewind (@C00kie_m0nsterr) June 1, 2017

At this time, there has been no news of Saran proposing to Abraham. The romantic beach dinner was likely a celebration for Abraham’s 26th birthday on May 31.

While the couple seem to be in a good place at the moment, the MTV star recently opened up about her relationship struggles in the past.

“My therapist in the past said I don’t pay attention to who I am dating, and that gets me into bad relationships,” she said.

When asked how her sex tape impacted her love life, Abraham said, “It’s made it interesting, I’ll tell you that!”

She continued by saying, “It helped me really channel in what a lot of men are about and really try to find somebody who’s more together than most men. Some insecure men tend to judge me for that and that’s not who I want to date.”

This article was originally published by our partners at popculture.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kn_strong

Related:

Farrah Abraham Snags New Man During ‘Teen Mom OG: The After Show’

‘Teen Mom’s’ Maci Bookout Speaks out About Farrah Abraham’s Parenting

Farrah Abraham Blows up at Boyfriend Simon Saran Over Engagement Ring Fiasco