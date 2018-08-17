Fans Express Concern for Jinger Duggar After Latest Photo With Baby Felicity

Counting On fans are expressing their concern about star Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo looking “sad” in her latest adorable Instagram shot with new baby Felicity.

The reality TV star took to Instagram Thursday to share the new photo, which showed the new mom cuddling with her daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Snuggle time,” Vuolo wrote on the caption of the photo, but many fans took to the comments section to write about the expression on her face, InTouch reports.

“You look sad and definitely tired,” one person wrote.

Another added, “She looks sad,” while a third chimed in, “You look so tired… praying for you, your sweet baby, and your husband.”

Other fans came to her defense, since the mom gave birth only three weeks ago.

“[Jinger] has big gorgeous eyes … they just look tired …. how can anyone read anything from this pic? You were not there for the moment,” one user said.

“Precious!! Being a new mom is exhausting! But those moments make it so worth it,” another one commented.

Vuolo also caught criticism from another photo earlier this week, with mommy-shammers coming after the new mom for the way the baby was strapped in to her car seat, as well commenting that she looked “dirty.”

Duggar, who welcomed baby Felicity in July with husband Jeremy Vuolo, disabled the comments on the post to ward off the mom-shamers.

Unfortunately for the Duggars, mom-shaming has become a sort of epidemic among fans of the family, who frequently flock to the family’s social media accounts to point out the parenting flaws depicted in pictures of the littlest members of the family.

In May, former Counting On cast member Jill (Duggar) Dillard faced harsh criticism after she posted a picture of her family picnic outing with sons Israel and Sam.

The comments section on the post quickly filled with people concerned with the brightness of the sun, one person writing “exposure to sun increases the chances of cataracts later in life.” However, fans seemed most concerned with 10-month-old Sam in his car seat, with several commenting “Please educate yourself on car seat safety and keep your kiddos safe” and “I cringe every time I see their kids in car seats.”

Felicity was born at 4:37 a.m. on July 19, weighing in at 8 lbs. and 3 oz. and 19.5 inches long.

The couple also revealed they decided on the name Felicity Nicole for their first child, with Jeremy saying they “went with Nicole because that’s Jinger’s middle name and a way to honor her and Felicity really describes supreme joy and the joy that we have in this little one and the joy that we pray she would have throughout life.”

Counting On airs Mondays on TLC at 9 p.m. ET.